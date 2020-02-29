Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0054 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinall, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $1.17 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.01009001 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, DEx.top, IDEX, BitForex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinall, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

