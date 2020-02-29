Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 30th total of 11,670,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,383. Energizer has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.