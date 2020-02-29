Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEG) Financial Contrast

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy & Technology and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.01 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.04

Energy & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Key Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27%

Volatility & Risk

Energy & Technology has a beta of 5.61, indicating that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy & Technology and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Key Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Key Energy Services has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,775.00%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

