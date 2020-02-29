ENI (NYSE:E) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about ENI (NYSE:E) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected ENI’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of E traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,489. ENI has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

