Enigma Achieves Market Cap of $17.99 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Enigma has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $1.46 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002781 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Binance, Kyber Network and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01000761 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, GOPAX, AirSwap, Mercatox, Huobi, Kyber Network, Binance, Tidex, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.