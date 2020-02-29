Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ennis by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Ennis by 37.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ennis during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ennis by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ennis stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 459,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,543. The company has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

