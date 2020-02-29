Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Enova International news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 171,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 444,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.35. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

