EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 654,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $75.73.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 73.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.