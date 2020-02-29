Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 337,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

