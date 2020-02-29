EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $3.56 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $3.53 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00041222 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Kuna, BitMart and RightBTC. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,239,181 coins and its circulating supply is 920,539,169 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, ChaoEX, WazirX, Liqui, ABCC, Gate.io, Upbit, CoinExchange, COSS, Livecoin, Huobi, Coinrail, BitMart, BCEX, Cryptomate, DOBI trade, Bitbns, Mercatox, DigiFinex, Tidex, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Poloniex, CoinBene, YoBit, Exmo, CoinEx, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates, Kraken, Koinex, QBTC, Bibox, IDCM, OKEx, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, CPDAX, BigONE, RightBTC, Fatbtc, IDAX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Ovis, GOPAX, EXX, CoinTiger, Tidebit, C2CX, Neraex, Kuna, Bilaxy, Rfinex, Coinone, Hotbit, LBank, Zebpay, Coinbe, HitBTC, Binance, Instant Bitex and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

