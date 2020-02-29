eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $5.01 million and $74,856.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, OTCBTC and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bibox, Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

