Equal Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Equal has a market capitalization of $139,267.00 and $10.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,318,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

