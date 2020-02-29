Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

EQC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

