Era Group (ERA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

Era Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Era Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Era Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

