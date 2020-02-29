Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 12.79%.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded down $11.83 on Friday, reaching $142.92. 317,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $137.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIE shares. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

