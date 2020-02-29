Essentia Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $412,699.00 and $40,238.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

