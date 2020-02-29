Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 969,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Shares of ESS opened at $283.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $271.58 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.58.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

