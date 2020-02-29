Eterbase Coin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, Escodex and LATOKEN. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $127,360.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00482270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.12 or 0.06519110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011600 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox, Escodex, Coinlim, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

