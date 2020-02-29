Ether Zero Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $362,842.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.02596930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00085622 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,165,192 coins and its circulating supply is 168,135,779 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.