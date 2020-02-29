Ethereum Cash Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $47,580.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.