Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $861.69 million and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.41 or 0.00085859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Liquid and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.02593436 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Huobi, Gatehub, RightBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, BitForex, CoinBene, LBank, Upbit, Koineks, Coinnest, Crex24, HitBTC, C2CX, Bitfinex, OKEx, BTC Markets, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Binance, Korbit, Kucoin, YoBit, ABCC, CoinExchange, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, BtcTrade.im, Bitbns, Bibox, Coinsuper, Bitsane, Coinhub, BigONE, CoinEgg, HBUS, OKCoin International, CoinEx, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, EXX, ChaoEX, Exmo, Coinut, Bittrex, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, CPDAX, Liquid, C-CEX, FCoin, QBTC, Coinone and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.