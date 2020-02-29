Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Cap Tops $4.45 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 1,104.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and STEX. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $4.45 million and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,726,571,297 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.