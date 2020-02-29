EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Achieves $72,997.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $72,997.00 and approximately $7,223.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

