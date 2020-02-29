Ethos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00057184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00482348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.79 or 0.06527952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030413 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005665 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.