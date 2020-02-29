Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ETON opened at $5.40 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

