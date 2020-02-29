EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0064

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded flat against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $206,760.00 and $19,058.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004891 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001150 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,381,297 coins and its circulating supply is 32,416,590 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.