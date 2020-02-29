EURBASE (EBASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, EURBASE has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EURBASE has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $3,932.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00433136 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001745 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

