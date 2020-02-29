Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Euronav reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 496,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 3,562.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 356,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Euronav by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

EURN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 2,305,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,737. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

