Evedo (EVED) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $150,187.00 and $722,986.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,056,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.