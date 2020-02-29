EvenCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $533,997.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $191,465.00 and approximately $533,997.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037533 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 162.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008854 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012507 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001717 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

