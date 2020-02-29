EventChain Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $79,944.00 and approximately $4,054.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

