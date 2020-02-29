Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 429.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of Everbridge worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,356 shares of company stock worth $10,718,967. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

