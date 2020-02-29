Everex (EVX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $962,152.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Everex has a market cap of $5.46 million and $962,152.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BX Thailand, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, BX Thailand, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

