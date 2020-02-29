Everex (EVX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $843,247.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $843,247.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002774 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BX Thailand, Tidex, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

