Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $9.17 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitfinex, BigONE and Upbit. Everipedia has a market cap of $9.17 million and $530,758.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,660,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,514,681 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

