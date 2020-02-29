Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $888,073.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,646,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,816,192 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bitfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

