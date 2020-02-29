Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after acquiring an additional 513,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $86.46. 3,405,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,758. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

