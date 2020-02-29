Everus Hits One Day Volume of $968.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, Everus has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $18.28 million and $968.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,381 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

