Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 30th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EVGN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 9,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,706. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 263,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Evogene at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

