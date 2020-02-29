Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.65 ($33.32).

EVK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during trading on Friday, hitting €22.41 ($26.06). 2,742,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.84.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

