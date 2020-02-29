ExclusiveCoin Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $269,830.00 and $7,441.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

