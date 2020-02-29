Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exelixis from to in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 5,339,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,664. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 37.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $4,179,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 141.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

