ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of ExlService worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.34 and a 1 year high of $78.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. ExlService’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

