Exosis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,209.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $50,661.00 and approximately $25,209.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 511,032 coins and its circulating supply is 346,032 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

