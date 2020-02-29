Expanse (EXP) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $711,498.00 and $5,740.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

