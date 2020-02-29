Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $99,524,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.