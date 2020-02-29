Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,512,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

