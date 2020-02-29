Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Share Price

News articles about TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TMX Group earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TMXXF stock remained flat at $$84.62 during trading hours on Friday. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $94.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

