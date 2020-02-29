Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s score:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,915,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585,880. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

