Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.58. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYPT. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

